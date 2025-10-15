BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga dies in India: Indian police

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2025 01:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has died in India, Indian police said Wednesday. He was aged 80.

“The death is confirmed,” Krishnan M, additional superintendent of police in India’s southern state of Kerala, told AFP.

“The Kenyan national was on a walk with his sister, daughter, and a personal doctor when he suddenly collapsed. An Indian police security officer and a Kenyan security officer were also with them at the time. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead.”

Odinga’s death was also confirmed to AFP by a member of his political team but they requested anonymity while awaiting an official announcement from the party.

A spokesman for the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Kerala also confirmed the death.

“This morning, around 07:45 am, Mr. Raila was on his morning walks,” the spokesman told AFP.

“Suddenly he experienced some breathing difficulties and collapsed. He was provided CPR, on the spot and having seen some sign of recovery, he was rushed to the nearest modern hospital.

Despite repeated efforts by the medicos, his condition deteriorated and the doctors were unable to save him.“

Born on January 7, 1945, he spent his early years in politics either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of president Daniel arap Moi.

A member of the Luo tribe, he entered parliament in 1992 and ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, claiming to have been cheated of victory in the last four elections.

