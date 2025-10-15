BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.82%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
DGKC 248.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.5%)
FCCL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUBC 220.99 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (1.6%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.06%)
NBP 215.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (3.86%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
POWER 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.97%)
PPL 186.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.76%)
PREMA 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PRL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
PTC 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.99%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (5.42%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.67%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
TREET 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
TRG 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
BR100 17,465 Increased By 145.4 (0.84%)
BR30 55,799 Increased By 590.7 (1.07%)
KSE100 166,663 Increased By 1187.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 51,267 Increased By 232.2 (0.46%)
UBL (United Bank Limited) 390.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12%

UBL profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs35.36bn in Q3 of 2025

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 12:18pm

United Bank Limited (UBL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs35.36 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, marking a significant 89% increase from Rs18.73 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to the bank’s financial results issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Consequently, the bank’s earnings per share (EPS) were Rs14.12 in Q3 of 2025, an increase from Rs7.65 in Q3 of 2024.

UBL declared an interim cash dividend of Rs8 per share, or 160%, for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs13.5 per share, or 270%.

The bank’s net markup/interest income rose to Rs91.98 billion during the quarter, up from Rs51.61 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting improved spreads and higher returns on earning assets.

UBL profit jumps 124% YoY to Rs36.11bn in Q1 of 2025

UBL’s non-markup income clocked in at Rs14.25 billion, compared to Rs16.35 billion in the same quarter last year, a decline of 13% owing to lower foreign exchange income.

Total income for the July–September 2025 quarter stood at Rs106.23 billion, against Rs67.96 billion a year earlier, a significant increase of 56%.

On the expenses side, the bank’s operating expenses grew by35% to Rs31.03 billion, compared to Rs23.02 billion in the same quarter of 2024, while the workers’ welfare fund was reported at Rs1.47 billion, higher than Rs993 million last year.

As a result, profit before tax rose to Rs74.67 billion from Rs43.48 billion in the same period of 2024.

During the period, UBL paid taxes to the tune of Rs39.3 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up by 59% as compared to Rs24.75 billion in same period last year.

