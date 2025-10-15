UBL profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs35.36bn in Q3 of 2025

United Bank Limited (UBL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs35.36 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, marking a significant 89% increase from Rs18.73 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to the bank’s financial results issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Consequently, the bank’s earnings per share (EPS) were Rs14.12 in Q3 of 2025, an increase from Rs7.65 in Q3 of 2024.

UBL declared an interim cash dividend of Rs8 per share, or 160%, for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs13.5 per share, or 270%.

The bank’s net markup/interest income rose to Rs91.98 billion during the quarter, up from Rs51.61 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting improved spreads and higher returns on earning assets.

UBL’s non-markup income clocked in at Rs14.25 billion, compared to Rs16.35 billion in the same quarter last year, a decline of 13% owing to lower foreign exchange income.

Total income for the July–September 2025 quarter stood at Rs106.23 billion, against Rs67.96 billion a year earlier, a significant increase of 56%.

On the expenses side, the bank’s operating expenses grew by35% to Rs31.03 billion, compared to Rs23.02 billion in the same quarter of 2024, while the workers’ welfare fund was reported at Rs1.47 billion, higher than Rs993 million last year.

As a result, profit before tax rose to Rs74.67 billion from Rs43.48 billion in the same period of 2024.

During the period, UBL paid taxes to the tune of Rs39.3 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up by 59% as compared to Rs24.75 billion in same period last year.