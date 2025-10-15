BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Oct 15, 2025
Spotify video podcasts head to Netflix under new distribution tie-up

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 10:57am
Netflix said on Tuesday it will add a slate of Spotify’s most popular video podcasts to its service from early 2026, part of a new distribution partnership aimed at broadening the streaming giant’s entertainment lineup and drawing new audiences.

The initial lineup will feature shows such as “The Dave Chang Show” and “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” but will not include “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Spotify’s most-listened-to podcast globally.

The expansion underscores Netflix’s push to diversify beyond scripted series, films and reality programming by tapping into the growing appeal of audio-visual podcast formats.

For Spotify, the partnership is expected to extend the reach of its creators by tapping Netflix’s large global subscriber base.

The financial terms of the deal were not announced.

“As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences,” said Lauren Smith, vice president of content licensing and programming strategy at Netflix.

Netflix said the video podcast offering will debut in the United States in early 2026, with a wider international rollout to follow.

The curated slate will span sports, culture and true crime, including “The Zach Lowe Show,” “The Rewatchables,” “The Big Picture” and “Serial Killers.”

“This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity,” said Roman Wasenmüller, vice president, head of podcasts at Spotify.

