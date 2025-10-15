England thrash Latvia 5-0 to qualify for World Cup finals

RIGA: England booked their place in next year’s World Cup finals as captain Harry Kane scored twice in a 5-0 romp away to Latvia on Tuesday to ensure they will win qualifying Group K.

There has been little doubt throughout the campaign that England would reach a ninth successive major tournament but now they can officially start rubber-stamping their plans.

It took England 25 minutes to break the deadlock in the tree-lined Daugava Stadium with Anthony Gordon cutting in from the left to fire past Latvia goalkeeper Krisjanis Zviedris.

The hosts, 137th in FIFA’s rankings, were punished twice just before halftime with Kane drilling home after Latvia were caught playing out from the back before the striker converted a penalty awarded after he was pulled back in the area.

Djed Spence’s cross was turned into his own goal by Maksims Tonisevs in the 57th minute and substitute Eberechi Eze wrapped up an easy night for England with a sweetly-hit fifth late on.

Thomas Tuchel’s England have a maximum 18 points from their six games with 18 goals scored and none conceded and are the first European nation to seal their place in the finals.

Albania are second on 11 points with third-placed Serbia, who beat Andorra on Tuesday, on 10 and Latvia 5.

“Another tournament, we make it look easy but we have to fully focus on every game,” Kane, who extended his record tally of England goals to 76, told ITV Sport.

“It doesn’t matter who we play it’s about setting a high standard and keeping the momentum.”

Tougher tests await england

Far tougher tests await if England are to win their first major men’s trophy since the 1966 World Cup, but in terms of qualifying for finals few can match them.

They are unbeaten in their last 37 World Cup qualifiers dating back to 2009, although Spain’s record of 66 unbeaten in qualifiers between 1993 and 2021 looks untouchable.

Including European Championship qualifiers England’s unbeaten streak is 57 dating back to 2015.

Tuchel has completed the easy part of his remit by leading England to next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and enjoyed celebrating in the rain as his players were serenaded by the travelling contingent.

“A top performance, a top result, six wins, six clean sheets, so very happy,” the German said.

“Brilliant. Such a good mood in the dressing room. We have been dominant in games and hungry. We are on our way.

“We play a high press and a physical game that we play, but everyone buys into it. It’s a pleasure to coach them. Step-by-step we are getting there.”

The ease with which England have qualified for next year’s showpiece is underlined by the fact that they have faced only two efforts on target in their six games.

Eduards Daskevics did force Jordan Pickford to make a save during the second half but the England keeper was up to the task as he kept a record-extending ninth successive clean sheet.

England finish their qualifying campaign with a home clash against Serbia and a visit to Albania in November.