BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
BOP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.08%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 94.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.91%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 215.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.54%)
NBP 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 189.88 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.79%)
PREMA 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.78%)
PTC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,472 Increased By 152.9 (0.88%)
BR30 55,995 Increased By 786.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 166,989 Increased By 1512.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,368 Increased By 333.7 (0.65%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela kills six, Trump says

  • In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike had been carried out against a designated terrorist organization
Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:37am
A boat burns off the coast of Venezuela in this screen grab taken from a video released October 14, 2025, depicting what U.S. President Donald Trump said on a post on Truth Social was a US strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat. Donald Trump via Truth Social. Photo: Reuters
A boat burns off the coast of Venezuela in this screen grab taken from a video released October 14, 2025, depicting what U.S. President Donald Trump said on a post on Truth Social was a US strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat. Donald Trump via Truth Social. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela on Tuesday killed six suspected drug traffickers, President Donald Trump said, the latest such operation in recent weeks as the U.S. builds up military forces in the region.

The strike is the most recent example of Trump’s efforts to use U.S. military power in new, and often legally contentious, ways, from deploying active-duty U.S. troops in Los Angeles to carrying out counter-terrorism strikes against drug trafficking suspects.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike had been carried out against a designated terrorist organization, but he did not provide any details on which group.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks,” Trump said, without providing evidence.

A roughly 30-second video, which Trump posted, appeared to show a stationary vessel in a body of water being hit with a projectile before exploding.

The Pentagon recently disclosed to Congress that Trump has determined the United States is engaged in “a non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels.

Some former military lawyers say the legal explanations given by the Trump administration for killing suspected drug traffickers at sea instead of apprehending them fail to satisfy requirements under the law of war.

A large U.S. military buildup is taking place in the southern Caribbean.

In addition to F-35 aircraft in Puerto Rico, there are eight US warships in the region, carrying thousands of sailors and marines, and one nuclear-powered submarine.

The Trump administration has provided scant information on the previous strikes, including the identities of those killed or details about the cargo.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the U.S. is hoping to drive him from power.

Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups that Maduro denies.

Venezuela US President Donald Trump us strike Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition leader drug boat off Venezuela kills six

Comments

200 characters

US strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela kills six, Trump says

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Read more stories