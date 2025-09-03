BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US military carries out strike on vessel carrying drugs from Venezuela, officials say

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 01:17am

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military carried out a “lethal strike” on Tuesday in the Caribbean against a vessel from Venezuela that was carrying illegal drugs, officials said.

President Donald Trump, who first disclosed the operation, said the Pentagon would soon be providing further details.

“We have a lot of drugs pouring into our country, coming in for a long time. And we just, these came out of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Maduro says US warships with 1,200 missiles targeting Venezuela

The United States has deployed warships in the southern Caribbean with the aim of following through on Trump’s pledge to crack down on drug cartels.

Tuesday’s strike appeared to be the first such military operation in the region to that effect, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the boat that was targeted had been operated by a drug-trafficking group that Washington had designated as a terrorist organization.

“The U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization,” Rubio said.

Donald Trump White House Venezuela U.S. military Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

US military carries out strike on vessel carrying drugs from Venezuela, officials say

PM Shehbaz, President Putin express desire to bolster Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: govt announces public holiday on Sept 6

6 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack: ISPR

EU commits $1.1mn in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index settles near 151,000

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

CCP recovers Rs495m in ICH case from PTCL, Link Dot Net

Read more stories