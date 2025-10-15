BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.36%)
BOP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.22%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CPHL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.12%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.5%)
FCCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
FFL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.5%)
HUBC 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.7%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
NBP 211.01 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
POWER 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 189.44 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.56%)
PREMA 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
PRL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.52%)
PTC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.11%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.28%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TREET 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.48%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,474 Increased By 154.9 (0.89%)
BR30 55,967 Increased By 759.2 (1.38%)
KSE100 166,908 Increased By 1432.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 51,342 Increased By 307.4 (0.6%)
Indian shares open higher on Fed rate cut prospects

  • The Nifty 50 rose 0.14% to 25,181.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.2% to 82,197.25
Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:29am

Indian shares inched higher at open on Wednesday, tracking gains across Asian markets on strengthening bets for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.14% to 25,181.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.2% to 82,197.25, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors advanced at open.

The broader mid-caps and small-caps gained 0.3% each.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the U.S. labour market remained weak, while the economy appeared to be on a firmer footing, adding that the inflation outlook remains unchanged from September, when the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points.

Lower U.S. interest rates make emerging markets like India attractive to foreign investors as dollar and Treasury yields are typically lower.

Indian shares

