BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
BOP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.08%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 94.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.91%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 215.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.54%)
NBP 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 189.88 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.79%)
PREMA 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.78%)
PTC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,472 Increased By 152.9 (0.88%)
BR30 55,995 Increased By 786.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 166,989 Increased By 1512.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,368 Increased By 333.7 (0.65%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US holiday sales growth to be muted this year, forecasts show

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US retailers are bracing for a subdued holiday shopping season this year as the economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies leaves shoppers more cautious about buying extravagant gifts.

The holiday selling season spans over three months from November to the end of January, including key shopping days such as Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas, which account for a chunk of retailers’ annual sales.

In recent weeks, several companies have issued mixed earnings forecasts heading into the season. While Walmart and Macy’s raised their outlook, toymaker Mattel cut its forecast. Target maintained its annual expectations.

Christmas Black Friday US holiday sales growth

Comments

200 characters

US holiday sales growth to be muted this year, forecasts show

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Read more stories