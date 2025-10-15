US holiday sales growth to be muted this year, forecasts show

US retailers are bracing for a subdued holiday shopping season this year as the economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies leaves shoppers more cautious about buying extravagant gifts.

The holiday selling season spans over three months from November to the end of January, including key shopping days such as Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas, which account for a chunk of retailers’ annual sales.

In recent weeks, several companies have issued mixed earnings forecasts heading into the season. While Walmart and Macy’s raised their outlook, toymaker Mattel cut its forecast. Target maintained its annual expectations.