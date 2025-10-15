BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
World

Trump says ‘we will disarm’ Hamas, urges return of Gaza bodies

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2025 12:15am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “we will disarm” Hamas if the Palestinian refuse to do it themselves, as he called for the group to release the bodies of hostages.

Trump’s comments came the day after he swung through the Middle East to celebrate the Gaza ceasefire deal, with questions swirling about the next phases of the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them,” Trump told reporters at the White House, hours after returning from Israel and Egypt. “And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently.”

“I spoke to Hamas and I said ‘you’re gonna disarm and they said ‘yes sir, we’re going to disarm,’” said Trump. He said he conveyed the message to the group “through my people” rather than in direct contacts.

Trump did not elaborate on who he meant would be involved in disarming Hamas or whether it would include US forces.

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Hamas has so far refused to disarm despite it being a key part of the next phase of Trump’s 20-point plan for a ceasefire and longer-term peace agreement in the Middle East.

A further point of contention is that while the remaining 20 living hostages held by Hamas were freed on Monday, the group is still holding the bodies of 24 dead hostages.

Hamas returned four bodies on Monday.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday threatened to cut off aid supplies to Gaza if Hamas failed to return the remains of soldiers still held in the territory.

“ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE,” Trump said earlier on his Truth Social network.

“THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!”

The US leader had proclaimed a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” during his visit, during which he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement the ceasefire in Gaza.

A Gaza hospital said it had received the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been handed back by Israel, also as part of the deal to end the war.

