BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
BOP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.08%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 94.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.91%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 215.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.54%)
NBP 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 189.88 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.79%)
PREMA 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.78%)
PTC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,472 Increased By 152.9 (0.88%)
BR30 55,995 Increased By 786.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 166,989 Increased By 1512.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,368 Increased By 333.7 (0.65%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares recover, dollar eases as Fed cut bets reclaim spotlight

  • MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.45%
Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:00am

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks staged a tentative rebound on Wednesday, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and upbeat bank earnings on Wall Street, though simmering U.S.-China trade tensions kept a lid on risk appetite.

Powell left the door open to further rate cuts on Tuesday and said the end of the central bank’s long-running effort to shrink the size of its holdings may be coming into view.

His comments, viewed by some as dovish, lifted markets slightly and reinforced expectations of more easing this year, with roughly 48 basis points worth of cuts priced in by December.

“The Fed may soon be looking to conclude (quantitative tightening) with an announcement at its upcoming October FOMC meeting possible,” said Tom Kenny, senior international economist at ANZ.

“We expect the Fed to cut by 25bp at both the October and December FOMC meetings.”

Solid earnings results from U.S. banking giants and an upward revision of the International Monetary Fund’s 2025 global growth forecast also underpinned the market, which had taken a nosedive on renewed signs of strain in U.S.-China trade relations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.45%, while the Nikkei rose 0.8% after sliding 2.6% in the previous session.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures edged up about 0.1% each.

Still, sentiment remained fragile, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying on Tuesday that Washington was considering terminating some trade ties with China, including in relation to cooking oil.

The U.S. and China also began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil.

Markets have been whipsawed in the past few sessions by a sharp escalation in the U.S.-China trade war after Trump announced additional 100% duties on Chinese goods in retaliation for Beijing’s dramatically expanded export controls on rare earths.

“It does suggest that a lasting truce is not going to be easy to achieve. But it’s also a reminder as well, that the market does need to be mindful that… they shoot these arrows and then they sort of walk them back,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer separately said on Tuesday that it depended on China whether additional 100% tariffs on its exports to the United States kick in on November 1 or sooner, but acknowledged it might be hard for Beijing to find an off-ramp.

Political uncertainty

In France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu promised on Tuesday to suspend a landmark pension reform until after the 2027 election, in a move that provided some relief to investors.

European futures were up sharply in Asia, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures gaining 0.8%. FTSE futures and DAX futures were also up roughly 0.3% each.

“I think anything that will bring some relief to the back-and-forth within the French parliament is an absolute win,” said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

The euro was last a touch higher at $1.1611, though it has largely been insulated from the ongoing political turmoil in France.

In the broader currency market, the dollar was weighed down by the Fed cut bets, falling 0.25% against the yen to 151.42 and 0.06% against the Swiss franc to 0.8009 .

The safe-haven yen and the Swissie also found some support from the fragile risk sentiment.

Elsewhere, spot gold extended its record-breaking run and was last up 0.9% at $4,179.80 an ounce, helped by geopolitical and economic uncertainties and the U.S. rate cut expectations.

Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude futures down 0.1% to $62.33 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 0.07% to $58.66 per barrel.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Asia shares recover, dollar eases as Fed cut bets reclaim spotlight

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories