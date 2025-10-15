BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BOP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.22%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 248.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.3%)
FCCL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
HUBC 217.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.08%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
MLCF 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.17%)
NBP 211.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.99%)
PIBTL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
POWER 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 191.10 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.44%)
PREMA 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.12%)
PTC 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.02%)
SNGP 130.95 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.63%)
SSGC 40.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TREET 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 76.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,428 Increased By 108.8 (0.63%)
BR30 55,752 Increased By 543.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 166,821 Increased By 1344.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 51,357 Increased By 322.4 (0.63%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-15

Iron ore slides on profit-taking

Reuters Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:52am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures retreated on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after focus shifted back to expectations of growing ore supply in the rest of 2025, while steel demand in top consumer China seasonally slows.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) fell 1.82 percent to 784 yuan (USD109.90) a metric ton, as of 0331 GMT. It hit its highest level since September 23 at 809.5 yuan earlier in the session.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange declined 2.08 percent to USD105.55 a ton, as of 0321 GMT, after touching its highest level since February 25 at USD108.05 earlier. The world’s largest iron ore supplier Rio Tinto, said on Tuesday it needs a strong year-end finish to meet its iron ore shipment target.

The price rally late on Monday was driven by an overreaction to the potential increase in ore transportation costs amid the port fees which in reality will have very limited impact, said Chu Xinli, an analyst at broker China Futures.

“Therefore, it needs to be repriced today, which partly contributed to a downward correction.” The United States and China on Tuesday will begin charging port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, making the high seas a key front in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Looming headwinds of rising supply and weak demand propelled investors to liquidate some long positions to cash in profits, triggering a price collapse, said analysts. Coking coal and coke, other steelmaking ingredients, slipped by 0.83 percent and 0.82 percent, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly lower. Rebar shed 1 percent, hot-rolled coil and wire rod lost 0.95 percent, and stainless steel dipped 0.99 percent.

iron ore iron ore prices

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore slides on profit-taking

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories