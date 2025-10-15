BML 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
Punjab CM to inaugurate Chinese electric bus fleet in Pindi today

Safdar Rasheed Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 07:30am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate a new fleet of Chinese-made electric buses in Rawalpindi Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the province’s push for eco-friendly urban transport under its modernization initiative.

According to official sources, the project is being implemented in collaboration with Chinese manufacturers and technology partners. A total of 87 air-conditioned electric buses will be deployed across four major routes in the garrison city through a phased rollout.

In the first phase, the buses will operate between Rawat and Motorway Chowk, providing commuters with a modern, affordable, and zero-emission travel option. The fare has been set at Rs20 per ride, while students and senior citizens aged over 60 will be able to travel free of cost.

“This Chinese electric bus project marks a milestone in delivering clean, efficient, and dignified public transport,” said PML-N Rawalpindi Division President Malik Abrar Ahmad, adding the initiative will help ease traffic congestion and curb air pollution in line with Punjab’s green development goals.

The introduction of electric buses in Punjab also aligns with Pakistan’s broader climate cooperation with China under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly in the areas of renewable energy, smart mobility, and low-carbon urban growth.

