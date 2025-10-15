BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BOP 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.09%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
CPHL 94.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
DCL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 250.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.4%)
FCCL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.76%)
FFL 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 218.51 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.46%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.88%)
NBP 211.69 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (2.26%)
PAEL 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.62%)
PIBTL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.48%)
PPL 192.22 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.03%)
PREMA 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PRL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
PTC 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.94%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TREET 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 17,345 Increased By 26.1 (0.15%)
BR30 55,387 Increased By 179.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 166,052 Increased By 575.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 51,115 Increased By 80.1 (0.16%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

Peace in Gaza: Governor for observing Friday as ‘thanksgiving day’

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced to observe this Friday as a thanks-giving day on the end of Israeli aggression and genocide of innocent Palestinians through peace agreement brokered by USA President Donald Trump, wherein Pakistan is also signatory.

“If the Palestinians seem happy and welcome the peace initiative, we must be thankful to Allah, the Almighty on the end of Israeli aggression and mass-scale killing of innocent Palestinians including children and women over last two years,” he said adding that those who have own children can better feel the pain of those whose dear ones were murdered.

Addressing media at the Governor House on Tuesday, he said that from the day one Pakistan government and the people stood with innocent Palestinians, and used every possible option to end the Israeli aggression. Despite diplomatic support/ lobbying at international fora, Pakistan extended logistic help to Palestinians which included food items, medicine and other items of basic need. Pakistani nation as a whole very actively contributed in this regard.

He said major political and religious parties, NGOs and general public held many protests and rallies to voice against Israeli aggression and atrocities on innocent Palestinians, and to show solidarity with them.

As the Governor, he recalled, he also led a solidarity protest along with media. After strong reaction from the Ummah, many other countries the world over including Europe raised voice in support of Palestinians and called for immediate end of this one-sided war rather genocide by Israel.

Governor appreciated the peace accord signed by the world leaders on Monday and described it as a historic step. USA President Trump publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s important role towards this peace process and praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Muneer. Trump said that he was happy to see Shahbaz, but missed Pakistan’s Field Marshal on this occasion of signing ceremony of the peace accord.

This is big message to the world particularly India that Pakistan has achieved very important position on diplomatic and defence fronts, he said.

He urged the world to come forward for rebuilding of the devastated Palestine. There is need to immediately start construction of the entire infrastructure including houses, hospitals, and schools. Pakistani government and the people are anxious to significantly contribute in the re-building process, where Palestinians could live respectful and comfortable life.

He announced that as soon as airlines start operations for Gaza, he would fly there as the first Governor of Pakistan along with a group of philanthropists, builders and professionals from Karachi who are keen to spend and work for the better life of the Palestinians who have lost everything.

To a media question, he warned Afghanistan to act very responsibly and do not play in hands of hostile India, rather they must be grateful to Pakistani nation who had sacrificed a lot for them over last four decades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gaza Palestinians Kamran Khan Tessori Gaza ceasfire

Comments

200 characters

Peace in Gaza: Governor for observing Friday as ‘thanksgiving day’

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil drops as investors weigh a supply surplus outlook and US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Eastern Offshore Indus C Block: PPL forms strategic partnership with TPOC

Legislation on cryptocurrency: FBR starts consultations with experts

Read more stories