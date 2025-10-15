Peace in Gaza: Governor for observing Friday as ‘thanksgiving day’

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced to observe this Friday as a thanks-giving day on the end of Israeli aggression and genocide of innocent Palestinians through peace agreement brokered by USA President Donald Trump, wherein Pakistan is also signatory.

“If the Palestinians seem happy and welcome the peace initiative, we must be thankful to Allah, the Almighty on the end of Israeli aggression and mass-scale killing of innocent Palestinians including children and women over last two years,” he said adding that those who have own children can better feel the pain of those whose dear ones were murdered.

Addressing media at the Governor House on Tuesday, he said that from the day one Pakistan government and the people stood with innocent Palestinians, and used every possible option to end the Israeli aggression. Despite diplomatic support/ lobbying at international fora, Pakistan extended logistic help to Palestinians which included food items, medicine and other items of basic need. Pakistani nation as a whole very actively contributed in this regard.

He said major political and religious parties, NGOs and general public held many protests and rallies to voice against Israeli aggression and atrocities on innocent Palestinians, and to show solidarity with them.

As the Governor, he recalled, he also led a solidarity protest along with media. After strong reaction from the Ummah, many other countries the world over including Europe raised voice in support of Palestinians and called for immediate end of this one-sided war rather genocide by Israel.

Governor appreciated the peace accord signed by the world leaders on Monday and described it as a historic step. USA President Trump publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s important role towards this peace process and praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Muneer. Trump said that he was happy to see Shahbaz, but missed Pakistan’s Field Marshal on this occasion of signing ceremony of the peace accord.

This is big message to the world particularly India that Pakistan has achieved very important position on diplomatic and defence fronts, he said.

He urged the world to come forward for rebuilding of the devastated Palestine. There is need to immediately start construction of the entire infrastructure including houses, hospitals, and schools. Pakistani government and the people are anxious to significantly contribute in the re-building process, where Palestinians could live respectful and comfortable life.

He announced that as soon as airlines start operations for Gaza, he would fly there as the first Governor of Pakistan along with a group of philanthropists, builders and professionals from Karachi who are keen to spend and work for the better life of the Palestinians who have lost everything.

To a media question, he warned Afghanistan to act very responsibly and do not play in hands of hostile India, rather they must be grateful to Pakistani nation who had sacrificed a lot for them over last four decades.

