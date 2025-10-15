NTU launches intra-departmental games

FAISALABAD: The cricket ground of the National Textile University (NTU) was brimming with energy and anticipation today as it hosted the grand Opening Ceremony of the Intra-Departmental Sports for the Department of Textile Engineering & Technology and the Department of Materials.

The event was officially inaugurated by the university's Rector, Prof. Dr. Rashid Masood, who ceremoniously kicked off the festivities, marking the beginning of a series of competitive sporting events designed to foster camaraderie and a healthy competitive spirit among the students.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of faculty deans, chairmen, and staff, underscoring the institutional importance of sports alongside academics. The guest list included Dr. Zulifiqar Ali, Dean of the School of Engineering & Technology (SET), who graced the occasion as a chief guest.

