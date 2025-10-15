BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BOP 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.14%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.31%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
HUBC 217.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
MLCF 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 211.51 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.94%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 190.75 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.25%)
PREMA 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PRL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
PTC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
SNGP 130.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.19%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,444 Increased By 124.2 (0.72%)
BR30 55,774 Increased By 566.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 166,876 Increased By 1400.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 51,373 Increased By 338.5 (0.66%)
NTU launches intra-departmental games

Press Release Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

FAISALABAD: The cricket ground of the National Textile University (NTU) was brimming with energy and anticipation today as it hosted the grand Opening Ceremony of the Intra-Departmental Sports for the Department of Textile Engineering & Technology and the Department of Materials.

The event was officially inaugurated by the university's Rector, Prof. Dr. Rashid Masood, who ceremoniously kicked off the festivities, marking the beginning of a series of competitive sporting events designed to foster camaraderie and a healthy competitive spirit among the students.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of faculty deans, chairmen, and staff, underscoring the institutional importance of sports alongside academics. The guest list included Dr. Zulifiqar Ali, Dean of the School of Engineering & Technology (SET), who graced the occasion as a chief guest.

National Textile University Prof. Dr. Rashid Masood

