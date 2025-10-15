BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
EPA forms squads to deal with stubble-burning, smog challenges

Zahid Baig Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: In an effort to curb environmental pollution and smog formation during the ongoing stubble burning season, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has constituted special surveillance squads to monitor, report, and prevent incidents of crop residue burning across major agricultural belts and motorway corridors of the province.

The order, issued by Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh (PAS), Director General Environment Punjab, mandates round-the-clock vigilance through dedicated teams operating under a three-shift system. These teams will monitor hotspot areas identified along M-11, M-2, M-3, and M-4 motorways, as well as district Kasur and adjoining agricultural zones.

According to the official notification (No 365/PA/DG/EPA/2025), the squads will remain operational until further orders. Each surveillance team comprises inspectors and field assistants, led by respective deputy directors (technical/environment) serving as beat in-charges for their zones.

The EPA has deployed teams in multiple areas, including Kala Shah Kaku to Sambrial on M-11 covering Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Sialkot; Ravi Toll Plaza to Jaranwala on M-3 covering Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Faisalabad; Ravi Toll Plaza to Bhera on M-2 covering Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Sargodha; and Pindi Bhattian to Narwala Bangla on M-4 covering Faisalabad and Chiniot. In addition, two beats have been established in district Kasur, covering Sirhali Kalan, Daftu, Raja Jang, Pattoki, and surrounding localities.

Each team will perform day, evening, and night patrols to ensure continuous presence and timely response in case of violations. The surveillance squads are tasked with visiting hotspot areas, coordinating with the agriculture department, and sensitizing farmers about the environmental and soil fertility hazards caused by stubble burning. In case of any violation, the teams will immediately report the incident to the agriculture department’s focal person and EPA Helpline 1373, providing accurate location details.

The squads have also been instructed to maintain daily patrol reports and submit them to the desk officer (stubble burning) for review by the director general environment Punjab. During field duty, all team members are required to keep their WhatsApp location active to ensure transparency and real-time supervision by the EPA control room.

Farmers and citizens can report incidents or seek assistance from Assistant Director Usman Zafar, who has been designated as member (stubble burning). The initiative reflects EPA Punjab’s increasing reliance on digital tools for monitoring and data collection during field operations.

The order has been circulated to director general agriculture and to all deputy commissioners of the concerned districts with directions to extend full cooperation to the EPA teams.

