BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
England Ashes preparations ‘borderline arrogant’, says Botham

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 03:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham has criticised the team’s Ashes preparations, saying their decision to play only one warm-up game “borders on arrogance” and could leave them undercooked for the test series in Australia.

Botham, who featured in England’s victorious Ashes tours of 1978-79 and 1986-87, said he was concerned that Brendon McCullum’s side were not giving themselves enough time to adapt to Australian conditions.

England will play one three-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Lilac Hill before the first test begins on November 21 in Perth.

“I’m worried. We’re going to wander in and have a little game with the ‘A’ team,” Botham said on “the Old Boys, New Balls” podcast.

England’s Root ready to break century drought in Australia

“‘Alright mate, how are you? Good on ya’ and we’re going to go and perform? Not one (state match) which borders on arrogance. You’ve got to give yourself the chance. They are saying we play too much cricket…I don’t think you play enough.”

Botham cited the heat, hard bouncy pitches and the home crowds among the difficult factors to cope with.

“You’re not playing against the Australian cricket team, you’re playing against Australia - 24.5 million people,” he said.

England coach McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have named a 16-player squad for the five-test series starting on November 21 as they attempt to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since 2015, having not won a series in Australia since 2011.

Botham also voiced concern about England’s fitness management, particularly with their pace attack.

“Bowlers don’t get fit in gyms, that’s been proven,” he said.

“Look at the record with injuries – (Mark) Wood, (Jofra) Archer, Stokes, Brydon Carse… they don’t play enough. You get fit by playing.”

