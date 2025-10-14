England Ashes preparations ‘borderline arrogant’, says Botham

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham has criticised the team’s Ashes preparations, saying their decision to play only one warm-up game “borders on arrogance” and could leave them undercooked for the test series in Australia.

Botham, who featured in England’s victorious Ashes tours of 1978-79 and 1986-87, said he was concerned that Brendon McCullum’s side were not giving themselves enough time to adapt to Australian conditions.

England will play one three-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Lilac Hill before the first test begins on November 21 in Perth.

“I’m worried. We’re going to wander in and have a little game with the ‘A’ team,” Botham said on “the Old Boys, New Balls” podcast.

“‘Alright mate, how are you? Good on ya’ and we’re going to go and perform? Not one (state match) which borders on arrogance. You’ve got to give yourself the chance. They are saying we play too much cricket…I don’t think you play enough.”

Botham cited the heat, hard bouncy pitches and the home crowds among the difficult factors to cope with.

“You’re not playing against the Australian cricket team, you’re playing against Australia - 24.5 million people,” he said.

England coach McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have named a 16-player squad for the five-test series starting on November 21 as they attempt to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since 2015, having not won a series in Australia since 2011.

Botham also voiced concern about England’s fitness management, particularly with their pace attack.

“Bowlers don’t get fit in gyms, that’s been proven,” he said.

“Look at the record with injuries – (Mark) Wood, (Jofra) Archer, Stokes, Brydon Carse… they don’t play enough. You get fit by playing.”