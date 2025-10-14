BML 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
England’s Root ready to break century drought in Australia

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 11:57am

Joe Root has failed to score a century in 27 test innings in Australia but the Englishman believes he is ready to end that streak when the Ashes begin in Perth next month.

The former England captain has chalked up nine test half-centuries in Australia, with a highest score of 89 in a nine-wicket loss in Brisbane in December 2021.

Root, who was replaced as captain by Ben Stokes following that series, has since scored over 4,000 runs and 16 centuries in the longest format.

“I feel I am in a different place to when I last went out there. I haven’t got the responsibility of captaincy and I am a lot more experienced,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports in an interview published on Monday.

“I have had a good couple of years coming in and I have learned good lessons from my previous tours there as a batter and senior player.

“I am sure there is going to be a lot of talk around (me not scoring a hundred as of yet) but I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in.”

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and have not won a series in Australia since 2011 but Root was optimistic about their chances this time around.

“I feel that is the opportunity in front of us that we have to chase and grab,” he added.

“If I am doing my role in the team then personal accolades will come but it’s not the main focus. It’s about winning that urn back as it has been a long time since we held it.

“I feel we have some serious resources to take out there and hit Australia with. Hopefully we can get that right so if I am scoring heavily it gives us a chance.”

The first test starts on November 21 in Perth.

