TLP chief Saad Rizvi, 3,500 workers booked over violent protests

Police have registered a case under serious criminal charges against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi, his brother Anas Rizvi and more than 3,500 activists, following violent protests by workers of the religious group in Muridke, Punjab, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Police said the case was lodged at City Police Station Muridke on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Afzal, naming 19 identified suspects and around 3,500 unidentified individuals. The FIR includes over 30 sections, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, abduction, destruction of public property, and other grave offences.

Police sources said the case was registered after violent clashes broke out between October 12 and 13’s night. The protests in Lahore and Muridke turned violent after efforts by the administration to hold peaceful talks and relocate demonstrators to a less affected area failed. Officials said the situation worsened when group leaders continued to incite the crowd.

Protesters reportedly attacked security personnel using stones, nail-studded sticks, firearms, and petrol bombs. Some demonstrators snatched weapons from police officials and opened fire, resulting in the martyrdom of one police officer and injuries to dozens of others. At least 17 officials sustained gunshot wounds, while 48 personnel were injured overall and shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

During the clashes, at least 40 vehicles, both public and private, were set ablaze, and several shops were torched. Police sources confirmed that three TLP workers and six bystanders were killed, while around 30 civilians were injured.

Law enforcement agencies personnel responded with tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd, though the organised nature of the mob made it difficult to restore order. Several suspects have been arrested, while Saad and other leaders reportedly fled the scene.

Police said operations against both named and unidentified suspects are ongoing, with more arrests expected within 24 hours. Initial investigations suggest that the bullets used in the firing were of weapons snatched from police personnel.

The Punjab government has ordered a full investigation into the incident. Senior officials have directed police to take strict action against those involved in attacks on security forces and damage to public property.