BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

JI chief condemns ‘violence’ against TLP protesters

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has strongly condemned the police firing and violent crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters, terming it a brutal and deeply distressing act.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Monday, he said that police opened fire on a solidarity march for Palestine in Muridke, resulting in the reported deaths and injuries of several TLP workers, while many others were arrested. He described the incident as a grave example of state oppression and excessive use of force.

Rehman noted that, according to reports, TLP chief Saad Rizvi had expressed readiness for dialogue, yet the government chose confrontation over communication. “The path the government has taken to suppress public expression and peaceful protest is extremely dangerous,” he warned, adding that the nation is gripped with anger and grief over the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TLP JI chief TLP protest Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

JI chief condemns ‘violence’ against TLP protesters

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories