JI chief condemns ‘violence’ against TLP protesters

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has strongly condemned the police firing and violent crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters, terming it a brutal and deeply distressing act.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Monday, he said that police opened fire on a solidarity march for Palestine in Muridke, resulting in the reported deaths and injuries of several TLP workers, while many others were arrested. He described the incident as a grave example of state oppression and excessive use of force.

Rehman noted that, according to reports, TLP chief Saad Rizvi had expressed readiness for dialogue, yet the government chose confrontation over communication. “The path the government has taken to suppress public expression and peaceful protest is extremely dangerous,” he warned, adding that the nation is gripped with anger and grief over the incident.

