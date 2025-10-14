BML 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 02:29pm

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $196 million in Septemeber, reflecting an increase of 20% compared to $164 million in August 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.

Out of the total September inflows, $19 million has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $117 million have been utilised locally.

The central bank shared that the total number of RDA accounts opened reached 862,357 from 851,756 a month ago at the end of August, showing a month-on-month increase of 10,601 accounts.

As per the latest data available on the SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $11.11 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.878 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $7.118 billion have been utilised locally.

Consequently, total net repatriable liability stands at $2.112 billion as of September-end.

Out of the total outstanding liability, an amount of $1,469 million is with Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $490 million in conventional NPCs and $979 million in Islamic instruments.

Similarly, an amount of $495 million is ‘balances in accounts’, the SBP data showed.

Meanwhile, Roshan Equity Investments stood at $95 million, registering a monthly increase of 16%.

Background

RDA is a significant source of foreign exchange inflows for Pakistan, which is grappling with liquidity challenges.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP for non-resident Pakistanis to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan digitally, without needing to visit a branch.

These accounts, available in various currencies like PKR, USD, GBP, and EUR, allow for banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan through participating commercial banks

