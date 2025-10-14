BML 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
BOP 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (6.2%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.47%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.39%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.37%)
DGKC 245.00 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (2.83%)
FCCL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.42%)
FFL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.84%)
GCIL 30.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.45%)
HUBC 213.95 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (4.04%)
KEL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.68%)
MLCF 104.19 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.7%)
NBP 206.80 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (4.42%)
PAEL 54.91 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.45%)
PIBTL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.75%)
POWER 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.76%)
PPL 184.11 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.18%)
PREMA 41.93 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.39%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (5.62%)
PTC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
SNGP 126.30 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (4.22%)
SSGC 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.53%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
TPLP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
TREET 28.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.44%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.85%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,250 Increased By 627.7 (3.78%)
BR30 55,023 Increased By 2614.7 (4.99%)
KSE100 164,904 Increased By 6460.3 (4.08%)
KSE30 50,835 Increased By 2094.3 (4.3%)
Oct 14, 2025
Australian shares edge higher as mining rally offsets pressure on banks

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,899.40, following a 0.8% drop on Monday
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 01:42pm

Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday as gains in gold and base metal miners offset weakness in banks and consumer stocks after the central bank struck a cautious tone on inflation and policy easing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,899.40, following a 0.8% drop on Monday.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s September meeting reinforced its cautious, data-dependent approach to inflation and spending ahead of its next policy decision in early November.

Markets now price roughly even odds of a November 4 rate cut and a 60% chance of one in December, down from 70% earlier after a stronger-than-expected inflation reading late last month.

The financials index slipped 0.5% to a two-week low, with three of the “Big Four” banks down as much as 1% each.

The slowing rate cut expectations are negative for banks primarily because lower interest rates boost the property market and home loans are a major bulk of revenue for the banks, said Junvum Kim, an Asia-Pacific senior sales trader at Saxo Markets.

“The RBA’s minutes of their September meeting have raised doubts that we may end the year without another rate cut, disappointing investors,” Kim said.

Consumer discretionary stocks fell 1% to their lowest since early August and were among the top drags.

On the other hand, the mining sub-index climbed about 2.5%, largely driven by gold miners that soared on bullion breaching $4,100 per ounce on U.S. rate cut prospects.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining jumped 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

Rio Tinto jumped 1.8% after it reported a sequential rise in its quarterly shipments undefined of the commodity, but said it needs a stronger push in the final quarter to achieve its annual target

BHP Group added 2.2%, while Fortescue advanced about 1.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to finish the session at 13,276.99 points.

