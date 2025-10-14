BML 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
South Africa dismissed for 269 in reply to Pakistan's 378

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2025 01:28pm

LAHORE: Left-arm spinner Noman Ali finished with six wickets Tuesday as Pakistan dismissed South Africa for 269 in the first Test in Lahore after Tony de Zorzi’s gutsy century.

Noman returned figures of 6-112 for his ninth haul of five wickets or more in Tests as South Africa lost their last four wickets for 53 runs an hour before lunch, having resumed on 216-6.

Pakistan lead by 109 after they scored 378 in their first innings.

De Zorzi carried the fight to Pakistan on a turning Gaddafi Stadium pitch as he completed his second Test century with a six and two singles off Noman.

The left-hander finally holed out for 104 to long-on off Noman, where Shaheen Shah Afridi took a low catch, ending a 208-minute innings containing 10 fours and two sixes.

Noman, who bowled a probing 35 overs, also removed Prenelan Subrayen for four during the session.

Fellow spinner Sajid Khan took the first wicket of the day when he had Senuran Muthusamy caught by Salman Agha for 11.

He then wrapped up the innings when he bowled Kagiso Rabada for nought to finish with 3-98 off 33 overs.

