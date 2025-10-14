BML 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
Business & Finance

Using IPO proceeds, Pakistan’s BF Biosciences launches Zeptide to expand diabetes portfolio

BR Web Desk Published 14 Oct, 2025 12:30pm

In a major boost to Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, BF Biosciences Limited has introduced Zeptide (Tirzepatide), an advanced dual-action therapy for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, developed and manufactured at its local facility.

The pharma shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

Tirzepatide, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a synthetic polypeptide that acts as a dual agonist for GLP-1 and GIP receptors, offering a breakthrough approach in managing blood glucose levels and promoting weight reduction, according to a statement.

It added that the new Zeptide pre-filled syringe, developed and produced at BF Biosciences’ European technology-based facility, ensures precision, safety, and ease of use.

“With Zeptide, we are proud to bring a world-class therapeutic option to Pakistani patients,” said a company spokesperson. “This innovation reinforces our commitment to developing essential, locally manufactured biologics that meet international quality standards.”

The pharma shared that Zeptide has undergone rigorous testing for quality, structure, and potency at a leading biological mass spectrometry facility in the United States and at a national university in Pakistan.

BF Biosciences said that the development of Zeptide, achieved through the company’s IPO proceeds utilisation plan, demonstrates its dedication to reinvesting in Pakistan’s healthcare ecosystem.

The company noted that with Pakistan ranking among the highest globally in diabetes prevalence, the need for accessible and effective treatment options is urgent.

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

“Over nine million Pakistanis remain undiagnosed, while 57% of women and 41% of men are overweight or obese, increasing their risk of Type 2 diabetes by up to seven times.

“We are confident that the launch of Zeptide will have a positive impact on the company’s growth and will further strengthen our mission to address critical, unmet patient needs,” the notice further added.

