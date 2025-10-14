BML 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
World

Indonesian president asks Trump for meeting with son Eric in ‘hot mic’ moment

  • The two spoke in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh after Trump delivered remarks to a group of world leaders gathered for the summit
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 11:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked US President Donald Trump on Monday if he could meet with Trump’s son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, according to comments by the leaders picked up by a microphone after Trump had addressed a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt.

Trump and Prabowo, who were also seen on video, appeared to be unaware that a live microphone was recording their conversation.

The two spoke in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh after Trump delivered remarks to a group of world leaders gathered for the summit, which followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The White House, Prabowo’s office, Indonesia’s foreign ministry and the Trump Organization’s Indonesian business partner, MNC Group, did not respond to requests for comment on the exchange.

It was not clear in the audio whether the two were referencing the Trump Organization or any business deals involving the president or his family.

Speaking to Trump as the two men stood behind a podium with a microphone, Prabowo refers to a region that is “not safe, security-wise” and then asks Trump: “Can I meet Eric?”

Trump says: “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”

Prabowo then mentions the name “Hary” in a comment and says “we’ll look for a better place”.

Trump says again: “I’ll have Eric call you.”

Prabowo says: “Eric or Don Jr.”

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. both serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which has business operations involving real estate, hospitality and blockchain-based ventures.

Long-time Trump partner

It was unclear who Prabowo was referring to when he mentioned “Hary”.

Prabowo’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The MNC conglomerate’s founder and executive chairman is Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a long-time business partner of the Trump Organization, who attended the U.S. president’s inauguration this year.

The group’s property unit MNC Land operates an integrated resort in partnership with the Trump Organization about 60 km (37 miles) south of Jakarta.

In February, the environment ministry ordered MNC Land to halt development of the project over water management and environmental issues.

The Trump Organization and MNC Land are also developing a luxury resort and a golf club in Tabanan, on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The project is listed on the Trump Organization’s website as “coming soon”. Both projects have faced significant delays.

