BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Google to invest $15bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

AFP Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:56pm

NEW DELHI: Google said Tuesday it will invest $15 billion in India over the next five years, as it announced a giant data centre and artificial intelligence base in the country.

“It is the largest AI hub that we are investing in anywhere outside of the US,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Demand for AI tools and solutions is surging among businesses and individuals in India, which is projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year’s end.

Kurian announced “capital investment of $15 billion” over the five years and a “gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam”, a port city in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Google plans for the centre to scale to multiple gigawatts, he added, comparing the project to “a digital backbone connecting different parts of India together”.

Globally, data centres are an area of phenomenal growth, fuelled by the need to store massive amounts of digital data, and to train and run energy-intensive AI tools.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted”, adding that it would aid in “boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader”.

Google chief Sundar Pichai said on X that he had spoken to Modi about the “landmark development”.

“This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure,” he wrote.

“Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”

Gautam Adani, head of the vast ports-to-power Adani Group, said he was “proud to partner” with Google to help “build the engine powering India’s AI revolution”.

‘Data is the new oil’

India’s Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, thanked Google for the investment.

“This digital infrastructure will go a long way in meeting the goals of our India AI vision,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called it a “very happy day”. The state’s Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said on X that the deal followed “a year of intense discussions and relentless effort”.

Lokesh, speaking at the announcement, said “data is the new oil and data centres are the new refineries”.

“This is about India playing an important role on the global landscape,” he added.

Recently, top American AI firms looking to court users in the world’s fifth-largest economy have made a flurry of announcements about expanding into the country.

This month, US startup Anthropic said it plans to open an office in India next year, with its chief executive Dario Amodei meeting Prime Minister Modi.

OpenAI has said it will open an India office later this year, with its chief Sam Altman noting that ChatGPT usage in the country had grown fourfold over the past year.

AI firm Perplexity also announced a major partnership in July with Indian telecom giant Airtel, offering the company’s 360 million customers a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription.

India Google Alphabet artificial intelligence Sundar Pichai AI tool

Comments

200 characters

Google to invest $15bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Banks to offer collateral-free financing of up to Rs1mn to small farmers: SBP

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 settles with over 7,000 points gain

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Peshawar High Court orders KP Governor to swear in newly-elected CM by Wednesday

Pakistan’s PPL enters into strategic partnership with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company

Pakistan’s 100 IT companies and 1,000 delegates participate in GITEX Global in Dubai

Mari Energies engages global mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP to attract investment in Pakistan

Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

Pakistan, India juniors show sportsmanship spirit at Sultan of Johor Cup

Read more stories