Indian shares open higher on IT boost, soft inflation data

  • The Nifty 50 rose 0.2% to 25,277.55, while the BSE Sensex nudged 0.09% higher to 82,404.54
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:06am

India’s equity benchmarks inched higher on Tuesday, supported by IT stocks following upbeat quarterly results from HCL Tech, while softer retail inflation has raised hopes of a potential rate cut by the central bank in December.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.2% to 25,277.55, while the BSE Sensex nudged 0.09% higher to 82,404.54, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains, with the Nifty IT index rising 0.6%.

Shares of HCL Tech gained 1.4% after the country’s third-largest software services exporter maintained its annual revenue growth forecast of 3%-5% and beat second-quarter revenue estimates.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, domestic retail inflation slid to an eight-year low of 1.54% in September, government data showed on Monday, as food prices eased.

The sharp decline strengthened the case for a potential rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting in December.

