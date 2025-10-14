BML 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.43%)
BOP 33.88 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.61%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.27%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.73%)
DGKC 244.35 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (2.56%)
FCCL 56.12 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.28%)
FFL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.3%)
GCIL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.74%)
HUBC 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (3.96%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.02%)
NBP 206.60 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (4.32%)
PAEL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (4.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
PIBTL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.62%)
POWER 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.98%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.56%)
PRL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.35%)
PTC 37.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
SNGP 125.35 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (3.43%)
SSGC 40.43 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.74%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,072 Increased By 450 (2.71%)
BR30 54,341 Increased By 1932.2 (3.69%)
KSE100 163,301 Increased By 4858.1 (3.07%)
KSE30 50,278 Increased By 1537.6 (3.15%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian textile exporters turn to Europe, offer discounts to offset US tariffs

  • President Donald Trump doubled tariffs in August on Indian imports, placing them among the highest for any trading partner
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:03am

Indian textile exporters are seeking new buyers in Europe and offering discounts to existing U.S. customers to cushion the blow from steep U.S. tariffs of as much as 50%, industry executives said.

President Donald Trump doubled tariffs in August on Indian imports, placing them among the highest for any trading partner, and affecting goods and produce ranging from garments and jewellery to shrimp.

A Mumbai-based garment exporter, who sought anonymity ahead of signing export contracts, said his company was prioritising diversification into European Union markets and that an early trade deal with the bloc would help boost shipments from India.

Trade talks between India and the EU have entered a decisive phase, as their teams work intensively to meet a year-end target for signing a free trade pact.

The EU is India’s largest trading partner for goods, with two-way trade of $137.5 billion in the fiscal year to March 2024, for an increase of nearly 90% over the past decade.

Indian exporters are stepping up efforts to meet the EU’s tougher standards on chemicals, product labeling, and ethical sourcing, textile exporters said.

Exporters are upgrading production facilities to meet these standards, said Rahul Mehta, whose website describes him as the chief mentor of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India.

Exporters are also keen to reduce their dependence on the United States, Mehta added.

The United States was India’s largest market for textiles and apparel in the fiscal year to March 2025, taking nearly 29% of total exports of roughly $38 billion.

Some exporters have started offering discounts to retain U.S. customers, said Vijay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of Mumbai-based Creative Group, whose U.S. exports make up 89% of its total shipments.

If U.S. tariffs continue to bite, the company could lose 6,000 to 7,000 of its 15,000 workers, and after six months may consider moving production to Oman or neighbouring Bangladesh, Agarwal said.

US President Donald Trump Indian textile Indian textile exporters

Comments

200 characters

Indian textile exporters turn to Europe, offer discounts to offset US tariffs

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Oil edges up as US, China tamp down trade tension

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Pakistan’s Beco Steel to diversify into steel rebar production, plans 5MW solar plant

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

POL brings Razgir-1 well onstream

Read more stories