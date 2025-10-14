Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

KARACHI: US President Donald Trump especially thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “my favourite” Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday for their efforts in achieving peace in Gaza, among many other world leaders.

Trump was addressing a ceremony following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt.

He also invited PM Shehbaz to deliver a special address at the ceremony.

Taking the podium, PM Shehbaz thanked Trump and the Egyptian president for their efforts in securing the peace deal.

“Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace [and] who has relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months day in and day out to make this world a place to live with peace and prosperity.

“I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding extraordinary contributions to first, stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team. And today again, I would like to nominate this great president for Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for peace prize because he has not only brought peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives, and today, here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza and saving millions of lives in the Middle East.“

PM Shehbaz said he wanted to salute Trump for his “exemplary [and] visionary leadership”. “You are the man this world needed the most at this point in time. The world will always remember you as a man who did everything [and] went out of the way to stop seven and today eight wars,” he added.

He also thanked the Qatari emir for his efforts in securing peace in Gaza and the wider region, along with the efforts of the Turkish, Saudi and Emirati leadership.

“Suffice to say, had it not been for this gentleman, who knows, India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers, had he not intervened with his wonderful team during those four days, the war could’ve escalated to a level and who would’ve lived to tell what happened.

“Similarly, here in this part of the world in the Middle East, Mr president, your valuable contribution along with President Sisi, I think history will remember in golden words.”

