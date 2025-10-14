OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

ISLAMABAD: Ali Pervez Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum, undertook a significant visit to Russia, where he participated in the 14th St Petersburg International Gas Forum 2025 (SPIGF) and held high-level meetings to bolster bilateral cooperation in the oil, gas, and minerals sectors.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Ali Pervez Malik led the Pakistani delegation at the prestigious forum, a global gathering of energy leaders.

During a high-level plenary session, titled “Gas Market 2025–2035: New Contours in a Fast-Moving Environment”, he presented Pakistan’s comprehensive energy sector reforms to an international audience, highlighting the investor-friendly policies implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Demonstrating a firm commitment to enhanced collaboration, Pakistan and Russia resolved to expand their partnership across key energy domains. A series of strategic meetings were held on the sidelines of the forum to advance this objective.

In a pivotal engagement, Minister Malik met with Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Russian energy giant Gazprom. The discussions were highly productive and both sides agreed to enhance partnership between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Gazprom.

The Minister also met with senior officials from Rusgeo, the Russian Geological Survey Company, and the AI energy company Nedra Digital. These meetings focused on exploring concrete opportunities for Russian investment in Pakistan’s mineral and energy resources.

The minister held a productive meeting with Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye.

Looking forward, Minister Malik formally invited international investors to participate in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a prime destination for global investment in its resource sector.

