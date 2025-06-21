Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to deepen energy cooperation

Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held high-level talks with executives of Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, during his official visit to Moscow, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The discussions centered on expanding bilateral energy cooperation, with a focus on potential joint ventures between Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Gazprom International.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy collaboration and Gazprom’s extensive expertise in oil and gas exploration, production, and infrastructure development.

Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik is visiting Russia, leading a delegation to participate in International Economic Forum 2025 being held in St Petersburg, Russia from June 18-21, 2025.