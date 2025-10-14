BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
PPP KP media committee decides to strengthen its reach

Naveed Butt Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media Strategic Committee would review the province’s political landscape, assess media performance and devise strategies to strengthen the party’s communication network across the province.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media Strategic Committee met here on Monday with party’s Provincial Secretary General Muhammad Humayun Khan in the chair.

During the session, it was decided to further strengthen and reorganise the information department at divisional, district, tehsil, and constituency levels to ensure effective dissemination of the party’s message. The committee emphasised revitalizing the media network to make it more responsive, efficient, and accessible to the public.

The meeting was attended by Provincial President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial Secretary Information Amjad Khan Afridi, Deputy Secretary Information Gohar Inqalabi, Tahir Abbas, Member Provincial Assembly Mehar Sultana, and Digital Media Head Asifullah Khan, along with other senior members of the Media Strategic Committee.

Members of the Media Strategic Committee reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the party’s media policy in line with the vision of the leadership and vowed to enhance public engagement and outreach throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Participants held detailed discussions on the prevailing national and provincial political situation, organizational matters, and the performance of the Information Department. Committee members presented comprehensive reports to Secretary General Muhammad Humayun Khan, outlining ongoing initiatives and future plans.

Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Humayun Khan underscored that promoting the PPP’s ideological vision and its message of public service to every household remains the foremost duty of party workers. He highlighted the crucial role of modern communication tools and social media platforms in amplifying the party’s stance in a positive and organized manner.

The meeting also resolved to convene a joint session of divisional and district presidents, general secretaries, and information secretaries in the near future to align the provincial media network with modern communication trends and strengthen coordination among all tiers of the party.

