Cloud service Garaj achieves compliance with PCI DSS version 4.0.1

Press Release Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Garaj, the leading cloud services and cybersecurity solution of Jazz, has successfully achieved compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0.1, marking a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to security, compliance, and customer trust.

The certification follows a comprehensive audit and assessment conducted by Risk Associates, Pakistan’s foremost PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Company. The achievement of PCI DSS v4.0.1 compliance underscores Garaj’s dedication to safeguarding sensitive payment data and maintaining a secure, resilient cloud infrastructure for its customers.

The accomplishment further strengthens Garaj’s position as a trusted Cloud Service Provider (CSP), enabling organizations, particularly in the financial and fintech sectors, to confidently host payment solutions and manage sensitive data within Garaj’s secure infrastructure. The certification not only enhances client assurance but also helps enterprises reduce compliance complexity, accelerate innovation, and advance their digital transformation journeys.

“Security and trust are the foundation of everything we build at Garaj,” said Beenish Wajih, Chief Technology Officer, Jazz Business. “Achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 reflects our dedication to building a resilient, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystem."

Congratulating the Garaj team on this achievement, Kashif Hassan, Managing Director of Risk Associates, said: “Garaj’s attainment of PCI DSS v4.0.1 compliance reflects its strong commitment to global security standards and customer data protection. Such milestones play a pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s cybersecurity landscape and fostering trust across the digital economy.”

The official certificate of compliance was presented in Islamabad to Ms. Beenish Wajih by Kashif Hassan, Managing Director of Risk Associates, and Hashim Mufti, PCI QSA at Risk Associates. This achievement reaffirms Garaj’s leadership in secure digital transformation, setting a benchmark for data protection and trust within Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy. As businesses continue to embrace digital-first operations, Garaj remains steadfast in its mission to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant cloud solutions that drive progress and resilience for enterprises nationwide.

