Attack on police: ATC allows physical remand of PTI activist

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed physical remand of PTI activist Falak Javed for 14 days in a case of attacking an Islamabad police team outside residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore.

The court also directed the police to submit an investigation report on October 27.

Earlier the Racecourse police produced Falak before the court and the investigating officer told the court that they needed to interrogate the accused, and sought her physical remand.

Falak’s counsel opposed the remand request, saying that the police previously had informed the Lahore High Court that his client was not required in any case. He said the arrest of the activist in the case showed mala fide of the police.

The lawyer asked the court to discharge the activist from the case.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides allowed remand of the suspect to the police.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had arrested her from Islamabad.

