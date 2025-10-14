Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Nora-III, VT Queen, Milaha Qatar and Lausanne carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on October 12th, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Navios Verde’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Nora-III and AMI left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Asphalt Alliance and Navios Verde are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 122,597 tonnes, comprising 105,393 tonnes imports cargo and 17,201 export cargo carried in 1,353 Containers (713 TEUs Imports & 640 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kours Leader, Sea Harvest and Navios Verde & two more ships, GFS Juno and Seaspan Santos scheduled to load/offload Cement/Rice, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT on October 13th, 2025.

