KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 88.734 billion, and the numbers of lots traded were 96,723.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 50.808 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 16.042 billion), COTS (PKR 7.368 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.870 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.613 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.089 billion), Japan Equity 225 (PKR 305.608 million), DJ (PKR 572.976 million), SP500 (PKR 1.604 billion), Palladium (PKR 245.895 million), Natural Gas (PKR 373.957 million), Copper (PKR 440.612 million), Brent (PKR 38.736 million), and Aluminum (PKR 14.070 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 96 lots amounting to PKR 366.844 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 44.944 million), Corn (PKR 11.705 million), and Wheat (PKR 310.195 million). Soybean recorded no trading activity for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025