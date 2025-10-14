KCA decreases spot rate to Rs15,000/maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,700 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,900 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

200 bales of Rasoolabad, 400 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur,800 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Shujabad, 200 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of MianWali, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Hingora were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund and 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per Kg.

