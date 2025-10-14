BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025
2025-10-14

Expansion of trade deficit in FY26 poses threat to economy: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 06:56am

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, has voiced serious concern over the sharp deterioration of Pakistan’s external sector, warning that the aggressive expansion of the trade deficit in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 poses a significant threat to the nation’s economic stability.

He highlighted alarming data showing the goods trade deficit rose 32.9% year-on-year to $9.37 billion in Q1 July–September 2025, reversing previous gains. September alone saw a 46% jump to $3.34 billion.

He addressed the business community, noting that the growing trade gap harms economic resilience. Imports rose 13.5% to $16.97 billion this quarter, while exports fell 3.8% to $7.6 billion, reflecting challenges from high input and energy costs. The services trade deficit also grew 21.9% year-on-year to $437 million in August 2025.

Mian Zahid Hussain warned that the current path is putting great pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which now cover only about three months of imports.

He stressed that if the deficit continues, it will heavily strain the State Bank’s ability to maintain external buffers.

Mian Zahid Hussain called on the government to act swiftly with focused measures: cut non-essential imports sharply and support exporters facing rising costs. Reducing energy costs for export industries is vital for economic survival and growth, ensuring we earn the foreign exchange needed to reduce the growing trade deficit.

Mian Zahid Hussain

