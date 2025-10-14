TDAP organises seminars on rice exports standards

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising a series of awareness seminars and workshops on Aflatoxin and Maximum Residue Level (MRL) Management in rice exports across Sindh’s key rice-producing regions including Larkana, Kashmore, and Shikarpur. These sessions aim to educate stakeholders on international export standards, quality compliance, and best practices to ensure Pakistani rice meets global market requirements.

Basmati rice is among Pakistan’s most valuable export commodities, celebrated worldwide for its superior aroma and taste. However, increasing incidents of Aflatoxin contamination and pesticide residue violations have led to the rejection of Pakistani rice consignments in foreign markets, resulting in significant economic losses. To address this challenge, TDAP has taken the initiative to create awareness among rice growers, millers, and exporters to ensure that Pakistani rice meets the international standards demanded by global buyers.

During the seminar, Dr Mubarak, Consultant (Agro), delivered a detailed presentation on the effective management of MRL and Aflatoxin in rice, highlighting practical approaches and key aspects of compliance with international quality standards.

On the occasion, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, President of the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appreciated TDAP’s initiative and stated that such seminars are highly beneficial for rice exporters and farmers, as they not only contribute to improving product quality but also help enhance access to international markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025