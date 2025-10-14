Punjab CM meets ‘Tablighi Jamaat Shura’ members

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with a delegation of senior members of ‘Tablighi Jamaat Shura’ who lauded her ongoing public welfare initiatives, and expressed a profound admiration for bringing improvements in urban and rural cleanliness system across Punjab.

The delegation which was comprised of Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ameer, Imtiaz Ahmad Ghani, and Arshad also offered special prayers for her continued success and visionary leadership.

The Chief Minister extended her heartfelt admiration for the religious and social services rendered by ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ at Raiwind Markaz. She requested them to offer special prayers for national peace, security and well-being of flood victims. She while highlighting her unwavering commitment to facilitate smooth holding of upcoming annual Raiwind Ijtema, issued directions to provide all necessary facilities, top-tier security and other essential arrangements. She announced to launch a dedicated electric bus service for three days, connecting Raiwind to the railway station and airport during Raiwind religious congregation.

The Chief Minister Punjab directed Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, DIG and CTO to personally oversee preparations and other arrangements of the annual congregation in Raiwind. She also directed them to ensure immediate repair and reconstruction of three major roads leading to Raiwind, along with carrying out comprehensive patchwork of other routes as well.

A special cleanliness campaign including rosewater spraying will be carried out during the entire duration of Tablighi Ijtimaa congregation to be held at Raiwind from 01 November to its conclusion.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized on her unflinching pledge to serve the people of Punjab with a sincere spiritual commitment. She noted, “Serving humanity is a form of worship. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant me further ability and resources to serve the people of Punjab with utmost sincerity and devotion.” She added that while she remains patient in the face of opponents’ criticism, she firmly believes that it is sometimes necessary to speak out for the sake of rights of general public.

