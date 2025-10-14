BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-14

Punjab CM meets ‘Tablighi Jamaat Shura’ members

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with a delegation of senior members of ‘Tablighi Jamaat Shura’ who lauded her ongoing public welfare initiatives, and expressed a profound admiration for bringing improvements in urban and rural cleanliness system across Punjab.

The delegation which was comprised of Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ameer, Imtiaz Ahmad Ghani, and Arshad also offered special prayers for her continued success and visionary leadership.

The Chief Minister extended her heartfelt admiration for the religious and social services rendered by ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ at Raiwind Markaz. She requested them to offer special prayers for national peace, security and well-being of flood victims. She while highlighting her unwavering commitment to facilitate smooth holding of upcoming annual Raiwind Ijtema, issued directions to provide all necessary facilities, top-tier security and other essential arrangements. She announced to launch a dedicated electric bus service for three days, connecting Raiwind to the railway station and airport during Raiwind religious congregation.

The Chief Minister Punjab directed Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, DIG and CTO to personally oversee preparations and other arrangements of the annual congregation in Raiwind. She also directed them to ensure immediate repair and reconstruction of three major roads leading to Raiwind, along with carrying out comprehensive patchwork of other routes as well.

A special cleanliness campaign including rosewater spraying will be carried out during the entire duration of Tablighi Ijtimaa congregation to be held at Raiwind from 01 November to its conclusion.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized on her unflinching pledge to serve the people of Punjab with a sincere spiritual commitment. She noted, “Serving humanity is a form of worship. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant me further ability and resources to serve the people of Punjab with utmost sincerity and devotion.” She added that while she remains patient in the face of opponents’ criticism, she firmly believes that it is sometimes necessary to speak out for the sake of rights of general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tablighi Jamaat Shura Dr Nadeem Ashraf

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM meets ‘Tablighi Jamaat Shura’ members

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Renewable energy: PPIB casts uncertainty over projects’ future

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

Kabul visit of Pak delegation ‘delayed’

Trump thanks PM, COAS for Gaza peace efforts

Tarbela 4th extension: Govt seeks another fund restructuring, reallocation

Tax returns: PTBA, KTBA urge FBR to extend deadline

Hutchison makes history, berths largest vessel in Pakistan’s history

OGDCL, Gazprom agree to boost partnership

Read more stories