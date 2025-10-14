BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Opinion Print 2025-10-14

‘Trump’s UNGA speech’

Qamar Bashir Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

This is apropos quite a few letters to the Editor titled “Trump’s UNGA speech” from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Concluding, what was witnessed at the UNGA was not just a rejection of a speech; it was the exposure of a failing doctrine.

The belief that America could dictate terms, ignore science, crush weaker nations, and shield Israel indefinitely has collapsed. The world has spoken, not in whispers but in unison, and it has chosen a different path—one of defiance against aggression, of recognition for Palestine, of collective resistance to unilateralism.

The United States, under Trump, has forgotten the wisdom of humility, gratitude, and forgiveness. A truly strong nation does not alienate the world; it unites it. A truly great power does not cling to dominance; it earns respect through fairness and justice. By abandoning these principles, America has not only lost leverage but has endangered its own place in history.

The verdict from the UN General Assembly is clear: the world will no longer be dictated to by a single power, no matter how mighty. The future will be shaped not by one nation’s arrogance but by the collective will of many.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

