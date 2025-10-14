This is apropos quite a few letters to the Editor titled “Trump’s UNGA speech” from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Concluding, what was witnessed at the UNGA was not just a rejection of a speech; it was the exposure of a failing doctrine.

The belief that America could dictate terms, ignore science, crush weaker nations, and shield Israel indefinitely has collapsed. The world has spoken, not in whispers but in unison, and it has chosen a different path—one of defiance against aggression, of recognition for Palestine, of collective resistance to unilateralism.

The United States, under Trump, has forgotten the wisdom of humility, gratitude, and forgiveness. A truly strong nation does not alienate the world; it unites it. A truly great power does not cling to dominance; it earns respect through fairness and justice. By abandoning these principles, America has not only lost leverage but has endangered its own place in history.

The verdict from the UN General Assembly is clear: the world will no longer be dictated to by a single power, no matter how mighty. The future will be shaped not by one nation’s arrogance but by the collective will of many.

