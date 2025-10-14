Netanyahu pulls out of Egypt’s Gaza summit after other leaders object: sources

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Benjamin Netanyahu was forced into a rapid diplomatic about-face on Monday as some leaders at the Gaza summit in Egypt balked at the prospect of having to rub shoulders with the Israeli premier, three sources told AFP.

Netanyahu had been poised for an unlikely, last-minute visit to the meeting in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh following a three-way call with US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, only to quickly pull out citing a scheduling conflict.

His attendance would have raised the prospect of Netanyahu mixing with officials from a number of Arab countries that do not recognise Israel.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, among other heads of state and government at the summit, have been vocal in accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

An adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told AFP the country’s delegates would boycott the summit if Netanyahu was there.

“The Iraqi delegation informed the Egyptian side that it was not prepared to participate in the regional summit if Netanyahu attended,” adviser Ali al-Mousawi told AFP.

“Iraq has taken a clear position on this matter and has informed the Egyptians of its rejection, and a number of other delegations have announced their intention to withdraw if Netanyahu participates.”

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from ‘terror’

He said Cairo had then informed Netanyahu he “could not be received, which led to the cancellation of his participation in the conference”.

Earlier, the Egyptian presidency had confirmed Netanyahu would be present at the summit, but some 40 minutes later, the Israeli leader’s office issued a statement saying he would be unable to attend.

Although he was invited by Trump, Netanyahu would not be taking part “due to the timing”, which coincided with the start at sundown of the Jewish holiday of Simhat Torah, his office said.

A Turkish diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP: “At the initiative of President Erdogan and through Turkey’s diplomatic efforts – with the support of other leaders – Netanyahu did not attend the meeting.”

According to Turkish media reports, Erdogan learned of Netanyahu’s expected attendance while en route to Sharm el-Sheikh, with his plane circling over the Red Sea and refusing to touch down until it was confirmed the Israeli leader would not be coming.

Another diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said several countries had panicked at the prospect of Netanyahu’s arrival.

In particular, many did not want to be photographed with him at the summit, prompting the reversal, the same source said.

During Trump’s earlier call with Sisi and Netanyahu, the US president had insisted on pushing for the Israeli premier’s attendance, while the Egyptian leader was reluctant to appear at odds with his American counterpart, the source explained.