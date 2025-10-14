BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu pulls out of Egypt’s Gaza summit after other leaders object: sources

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2025 01:03am

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Benjamin Netanyahu was forced into a rapid diplomatic about-face on Monday as some leaders at the Gaza summit in Egypt balked at the prospect of having to rub shoulders with the Israeli premier, three sources told AFP.

Netanyahu had been poised for an unlikely, last-minute visit to the meeting in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh following a three-way call with US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, only to quickly pull out citing a scheduling conflict.

His attendance would have raised the prospect of Netanyahu mixing with officials from a number of Arab countries that do not recognise Israel.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, among other heads of state and government at the summit, have been vocal in accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

An adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told AFP the country’s delegates would boycott the summit if Netanyahu was there.

“The Iraqi delegation informed the Egyptian side that it was not prepared to participate in the regional summit if Netanyahu attended,” adviser Ali al-Mousawi told AFP.

“Iraq has taken a clear position on this matter and has informed the Egyptians of its rejection, and a number of other delegations have announced their intention to withdraw if Netanyahu participates.”

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from ‘terror’

He said Cairo had then informed Netanyahu he “could not be received, which led to the cancellation of his participation in the conference”.

Earlier, the Egyptian presidency had confirmed Netanyahu would be present at the summit, but some 40 minutes later, the Israeli leader’s office issued a statement saying he would be unable to attend.

Although he was invited by Trump, Netanyahu would not be taking part “due to the timing”, which coincided with the start at sundown of the Jewish holiday of Simhat Torah, his office said.

A Turkish diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP: “At the initiative of President Erdogan and through Turkey’s diplomatic efforts – with the support of other leaders – Netanyahu did not attend the meeting.”

According to Turkish media reports, Erdogan learned of Netanyahu’s expected attendance while en route to Sharm el-Sheikh, with his plane circling over the Red Sea and refusing to touch down until it was confirmed the Israeli leader would not be coming.

Another diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said several countries had panicked at the prospect of Netanyahu’s arrival.

In particular, many did not want to be photographed with him at the summit, prompting the reversal, the same source said.

During Trump’s earlier call with Sisi and Netanyahu, the US president had insisted on pushing for the Israeli premier’s attendance, while the Egyptian leader was reluctant to appear at odds with his American counterpart, the source explained.

Donald Trump Tayyip Erdogan Abdel Fattah al Sisi Benjamin Netanyahu Pedro Sanchez Mohammed Shia al Sudani Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu pulls out of Egypt’s Gaza summit after other leaders object: sources

Pak-Afghan tensions dent investor sentiments, KSE-100 sheds over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb discusses investment, development financing in Washington meetings

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China, Russia say concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

Madagascar’s president has left the country after Gen Z protests, officials say

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announces Dubai IPO intention

Internet services likely to slow down on October 14: PTCL

No immediate relief for PTI as court delays decision on CM’s oath

AFP imposes lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt

Read more stories