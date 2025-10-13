BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from ‘terror’

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2025 09:47pm
US President Donald Trump shows a signed document during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump shows a signed document during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump warned Monday that the Palestinian people should turn away from “terror and violence” as he hailed a recently-minted ceasefire in Gaza in an address to Israel’s parliament.

To cheers and ovations from Knesset members, Trump said the truce in the two-year-old war could be a turning point for the entire Middle East.

“And the choice for Palestinians could not be more clear,” he said.

“This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence: To exile the wicked forces of hate that are in their midst, and I think that’s going to happen.”

More than 67,869 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its response to the Hamas attack, and almost all the more than two million civilians who lived there before the war have been driven from their homes at least once.

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Gaza is more than ever dependent on humanitarian aid and its cities lie in ruins.

But, under pressure from Trump to claim a win, Israel agreed on Friday to a ceasefire and on Monday released around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the return of Hamas’s remaining 20 living Israeli hostages.

Trump told the Knesset that now was the time for Palestinians to move on.

“After tremendous pain and death and hardship, now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down. We don’t want that to happen again,” Trump said.

“And the total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development so they can finally have the better life their children really do deserve after all these decades of horror.”

To do this, he argued, Palestinians should get behind his Gaza plan, which would see him head up a so-called “Peace Board” overseeing an interim administration.

This plan was, he said, “unbelievably popular” with the international community, in particular wealthy US allies among the Arab and Muslim countries of the broader Middle East.

“If we do it, we’ll do it right, and we have unbelievable power and wealth because you’re going to need wealth. You’re going to need wealth to rebuild things, and they have wealth like few people have wealth,” he said.

Donald Trump Israel Palestine Middle East Israeli strikes Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza Hamas Israel talks Israel Hamas agreement

Comments

200 characters

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from ‘terror’

Pak-Afghan tensions dent investor sentiments, KSE-100 sheds over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb discusses investment, development financing in Washington meetings

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China, Russia say concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

Madagascar’s president has left the country after Gen Z protests, officials say

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announces Dubai IPO intention

Internet services likely to slow down on October 14: PTCL

No immediate relief for PTI as court delays decision on CM’s oath

AFP imposes lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt

Read more stories