AFP imposes lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has imposed a lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, over alleged violations of the federation’s constitution, Aaj News reported.

According to an AFP statement, the ban was enforced for conducting what it termed as “illegal elections” of the Punjab Athletics Association. The federation also declared the results of those elections null and void.

The AFP further announced a 10-year ban on Habib Shah for his involvement in the same matter.

The federation said the Punjab Athletics Association elections were not held in accordance with AFP’s constitution, prompting the formation of an inquiry committee to review the issue. However, both Salman Iqbal Butt and Habib Shah failed to appear before the committee despite repeated summons.

The inquiry committee recommended disciplinary action for constitutional violations and unlawful activities. Following its report, the AFP decided to permanently bar Salman Iqbal Butt from participating in any athletics-related activity at any level.

The federation has also notified all affiliated units and institutions of the disciplinary decisions.