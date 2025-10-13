China, Russia say concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

BEIJING: China and Russia said on Monday there were concerned about recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dozens of fighters were killed in overnight border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both sides said on Sunday, in the most serious fighting between the neighbours since the Taliban came to power in Kabul.

China shares a border with Afghanistan and Pakistan in its western region and has sought to play a mediating role in calming hostilities between the two sides, who were allies until recently.

“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing.

Beijing hopes that Kabul and Islamabad will “remain calm and restrained, and persist in properly resolving each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation to avoid escalation of conflicts,” Lin said.

In August, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a meeting with Pakistani and Afghan counterparts in Kabul, calling for strengthening exchanges at all levels.

In an informal trilateral meeting weeks earlier, hosted by Beijing, China said Kabul and Islamabad had agreed to upgrade their diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, Russia said it had been following with concern the reports of border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as it called on Kabul and Islamabad to exercise restraint.

“According to the incoming information, the situation is stabilising. We welcome this process,” Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.