Army responds strongly to Afghan border aggression

ISLAMABAD: In a major escalation, Afghan forces launched unprovoked firing along multiple sectors of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, prompting a strong and ongoing retaliation from the Pakistan Army, security sources confirmed on Saturday.

According to security officials, Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at several border points including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Lower Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha (Balochistan).

Sources said the firing appeared to be an attempt to facilitate the cross-border movement of Khawarij (militants) into Pakistan. The Pakistan Army’s alert and fully prepared border posts immediately responded with swift, intense, and effective retaliatory fire, which is still underway, officials said.

As a result of Pakistan’s prompt action, multiple Afghan border posts were destroyed, and dozens of Afghan soldiers and militants were killed, according to security sources.

“Taliban forces abandoned several of their posts and fled, leaving bodies scattered,” officials added. Security officials also pointed out the timing of the aggression, noting that this cross-border provocation took place while the Afghan Foreign Minister is visiting India, raising serious questions about possible coordination and intent.

Further developments are being closely monitored, and official confirmation from Pakistan’s military is awaited.

AFP adds: Afghanistan’s Taliban forces launched armed reprisals against Pakistani soldiers along the shared border on Saturday, accusing Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on its soil, senior officials from several provinces said Saturday.

“In retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul,” Taliban forces are engaged “in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas” along the border, the Afghan military said in a statement. However, a senior official in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, told AFP: “This evening, Taliban forces began using weapons. We fired first light and then heavy artillery at four points along the border,”.

“Pakistani forces responded with heavy fire and shot down three Afghan quadcopters suspected of carrying explosives. Intense fighting continues, but so far, no casualties have been reported,” he continued.

