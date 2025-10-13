BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
World

Trump says would be ‘great to get a peace deal’ with Iran

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:38pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he wanted a peace deal with Iran, after the United States joined Israel in striking the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites during a brief war earlier this year.

“They got it from one side, from the other, and you know it would be great if we could make a peace deal with them,” Trump said of Iran, a key backer of the Palestinian group Hamas, during a speech to Israel’s parliament.

“Would you be happy with that? Wouldn’t it be nice, I think. Because I think they want to.”

Trump said the ball was in Tehran’s court for any agreement to come to pass.

“We’re ready when you are,” the Republican said.

Iran says does not believe Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire

Trump also defended pulling Washington out of an agreement brokered under ex-president Barack Obama on Iran’s nuclear programme, long a sticking point in Israel’s relations with its arch-foe.

“I terminated the Iran nuclear deal and I was very proud to do it,” Trump said.

“Yet even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is open,” he told the Knesset.

“They want to make a deal and we’re going to see if we can do something,” he added.

“Neither the United States nor Israel bear the people of Iran any hostility. We merely want to live in peace.”

Donald Trump Israel United States Iran peace deal

