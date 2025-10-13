BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
World Print 2025-10-13

Iran says does not believe Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2025 06:00am

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday said it did not have confidence that its arch-nemesis Israel would respect the terms of a Gaza ceasefire that began a day earlier, following two years of war.

“We warn about the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime (Israel) regarding previous agreements... There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime,” said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, pointing to previous ceasefires that have been violated, including in Lebanon.

Araghchi nonetheless reiterated Iran’s support for the ceasefire, saying “any plan that serves to halt these (Israel’s) crimes has always had our support”.

The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday said the Islamic republic “has always supported any action and initiative that includes stopping the genocidal war, withdrawal of the occupying forces, bringing in humanitarian aid, releasing Palestinian prisoners and realising the fundamental rights of the Palestinians”.

Iran and Israel fought a 12-day war in June that began when Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations.

Araghchi said Iran had received a message relayed by Russia indicating that Israel did not want any new confrontation with the Islamic republic.

“Apparently three or four days ago there was a telephone call between (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” he added.

“Netanyahu emphasised that he had no intention of restarting a war with Iran,” he said, adding that the message was relayed to Tehran’s ambassador in Russia.

Israel Iran Gaza ceasefire Abbas Araghchi Gaza peace plan

