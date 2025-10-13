BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announces Dubai IPO intention

BR Web Desk Published 13 Oct, 2025 09:27pm
Zeeshan, Imran and Haider Ali Khan
Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) and to list its ordinary shares for trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday.

“Our IPO provides the opportunity to invest in MENA’s leading digital classifieds marketplace, pursuing accelerated growth. We are pleased to announce our intention to offer 1,249,526,391 shares, representing 30.34% of our total share capital through an Initial Public Offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM),” the group announced on its website.

What Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group’s recent acquisitions mean for potential UAE IPO

Dubizzle Group is an online marketplace giant whose brands include the property website Bayut and the buying and selling platform dubizzle. It was founded in 2013 by Pakistani brothers Imran and Zeeshan Ali Khan, who also co-founded real estate portal Zameen.com in 2006 and currently own OLX Pakistan.

Dubizzle Group and all its brands are focused solely on the MENA region. A third brother, Haider, joined the venture in 2014.

According to Imran, co-founder & CEO of the group, this IPO marks “an exciting new chapter for Dubizzle Group”.

“By welcoming a broader shareholder base, we are positioning the group to accelerate growth, deepen our presence in the markets where we operate, and create long-term value for our users, clients, employees, and shareholders alike,” he said.

The offering represents approximately 30.34% of the company’s total issued share capital, comprising both new shares to be issued by the company and existing shares to be sold by current shareholders.

The final offer price will be determined through a book building process during the subscription period.

Pakistani-founded Metric secures $12m partnership with Nabta Health

The subscription period will open on October 23, 2025 and is expected to close on October 29 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) retail investors and professional investors, with pricing and allocation to professional investors expected on October 30, 2025.

Admission of the shares to trading on DFM is expected to take place on or around November 6.

Prosus, the company’s largest shareholder (through its subsidiary OLX B.V.), has committed to invest $100 million in the Group’s IPO.

According to its website, Dubizzle Group’s H1 2025 adjusted revenue was $117 million, up 39% year-on-year, while it has 8 milion monthly active users in the same period on its group platforms.

