PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 01:21pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Egypt on Monday to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which is being held to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Ashraf Sobhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt Aamir Shoukat, and senior diplomatic staff from both Pakistan and Egypt welcomed the premier.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the PM in the delegation.

The PM will specially feature in the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement in the presence of US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders.

In a post on X, the premier said,“We would not have seen this moment without President Trump’s outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment. It took his single minded pursuit of peace to end the needless killing and destruction.”

“Today’s ceremony marks the closing of a genocidal chapter, one that the international community must ensure is never repeated anywhere again.

The brave and resilient Palestinian people deserve to live in a free Palestine, with pre 1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as their capital city.“

The high-stakes summit, being held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, follows a series of diplomatic engagements initiated on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

As per the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s participation in the summit, underscores Islamabad’s “historic, consistent, and principled” support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

