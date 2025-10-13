BML 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
BOP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
DCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.13%)
DGKC 236.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.42 (-3.83%)
FCCL 54.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.97%)
FFL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.35%)
HUBC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-1.97%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3%)
NBP 197.44 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-2.95%)
PAEL 54.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 182.70 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-3.79%)
PREMA 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.87%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.21%)
SNGP 124.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.74%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.67%)
TELE 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.63%)
TREET 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.45%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,837 Decreased By -4260.8 (-2.61%)
KSE30 48,867 Decreased By -1317.3 (-2.62%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% by break

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2025 12:00pm

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong tumbled more than three percent in the morning session Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose huge new tariffs on China, fanning fresh fears of a trade war between the superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.49 percent, or 916.89 points, to 25,373.43 by the break.

Trump warned Friday he would impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Beijing and threatened to cancel a summit with President Xi Jinping, citing China’s export curbs on rare earth minerals.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% by break

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KAPCO urges Nepra to rectify its recent tariff order

Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

KSA urges restraint

PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Pakistan National Shipping subsidiaries sign agreements to acquire two Aframax tankers

Read more stories